UPDATE 1-Sify Technologies to sell MF Global India stake
#Funds News
March 27, 2012 / 5:35 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Sify Technologies to sell MF Global India stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - Indian Internet and media company Sify Technologies Ltd said it would sell its entire stake in MF Global’s India unit in an all cash deal.

As per the agreement, MF Global Overseas and Singapore-based PhillipCapital Group will buy a majority stake in MF Global Sify Securities India.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

MF Global Sify Securities is 70 percent held by the now bankrupt U.S. futures broker MF Global.

MF Global went bankrupt on Oct. 31, after the New York-based company placed disastrous bets on European sovereign debt.

ADRs of Sify Technologies were trading up 7 percent in afternoon trade on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.

