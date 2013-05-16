FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK's SIG Plc says harsh winter has hurt first half
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
May 16, 2013 / 6:36 AM / 4 years ago

UK's SIG Plc says harsh winter has hurt first half

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Building materials supplier SIG Plc said challenging markets and harsh winter in Europe in January-April have hurt first-half performance and added that it did not expect to recover the shortfall in sales in the remaining two months.

SIG, which operates in the UK and several countries in mainland Europe, said group sales per day from continuing operations fell about 4 percent in constant currency for January-April from a year earlier.

The company, which supplies insulation, roofing and specialist construction materials, said European construction markets were affected by the harsh winter, which continued to mid-April. Mainland Europe sales per day in constant currency were down about 4.5 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.