FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SIG sees 2014 progress slightly lower than previous expectations
Sections
Featured
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
November 12, 2014 / 7:36 AM / 3 years ago

SIG sees 2014 progress slightly lower than previous expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 12 (Reuters) - SIG Plc, a European specialist building products distributor, said it expected a year of good progress, albeit slightly lower than its previous expectations.

SIG said the strong growth in the UK and Ireland, accelerated savings and improving gross margin are expected to partially mitigate the effects of weaker macroeconomic conditions in Mainland Europe and foreign exchange translation in 2014.

The company, which distributes insulation, exteriors and interiors products, said trading conditions weakened in Mainland Europe, particularly Germany and Poland, during July-October due to the deteriorating macroeconomic environment and political uncertainties in Ukraine. (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.