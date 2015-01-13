FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's SIG expects 2015 progress to be weighted towards 2nd half
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 13, 2015 / 7:31 AM / 3 years ago

UK's SIG expects 2015 progress to be weighted towards 2nd half

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 13 (Reuters) - SIG Plc, a British speciality building products supplier, said it anticipated trading conditions in 2015 to remain variable, with progress likely to be weighted towards the second half of the year.

The company, which operates in the UK and mainland Europe, expects uncertainty to remain in mainland Europe, with no indication of any improvement in either the French or German construction markets.

SIG reported a 2.5 percent increase in group revenue from continuing operations at 2.6 billion pounds ($3.94 billion), and said it expected underlying pretax profit for 2014 to be slightly ahead of market estimates. ($1 = 0.6598 pounds) (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

