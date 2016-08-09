FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SIG says trading outlook more difficult to assess after Brexit
August 9, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

SIG says trading outlook more difficult to assess after Brexit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Building materials supplier SIG Plc said the uncertainty resulting from Britain's vote to leave the European Union made its outlook more difficult to assess, and added construction activity in the U.K. had slowed before and after the vote.

Brexit has hit the British construction industry hard, with a business survey showing the sector suffered its sharpest downturn in seven years last month.

SIG said its underlying pretax profit for the six months to June 30 rose 20 percent to 47.7 million pounds ($62 million). Revenue rose 11 percent to 1.38 billion pounds.

$1 = 0.7697 pounds Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

