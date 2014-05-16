FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Building materials supplier SIG says revenue rises 9.4 pct
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
May 16, 2014 / 7:12 AM / 3 years ago

Building materials supplier SIG says revenue rises 9.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - British building materials supplier SIG Plc said group revenue from continuing operations rose 9.4 percent for the first four months of the year, as acquisitions mitigated the impact of a strong pound.

The company, which supplies roofing materials, insulation and interior fittings, said trading in the UK and Ireland, which accounts for slightly less than half of its revenue, continued to be stronger than in mainland Europe.

The euro fell about 1 percent against the pound in the first four months of the year.

SIG said like-for-like sales also increased 9.4 percent for the first four months of the year, compared with a decline of 2.6 percent in the same period last year.

The company’s shares closed at 179 pence on Thursday on the London Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Robin Paxton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.