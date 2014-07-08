FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SIG sees strong profit growth on UK construction market recovery
July 8, 2014 / 6:45 AM / 3 years ago

SIG sees strong profit growth on UK construction market recovery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 8 (Reuters) - Building materials supplier SIG Plc expects a strong profit growth for the first half, bolstered by a robust recovery in the UK construction sector, its second largest market.

The company, which operates in the UK and mainland Europe, said it expected underlying pretax profit for the six months ended June 30 to increase to at least 40 million pounds from 33.6 million pounds a year earlier.

The supplier of roofing materials, insulation and interior fittings said revenue rose 6.5 percent in the six months and kept its full-year expectations despite adverse movements in foreign exchange rates. (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

