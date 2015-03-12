FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SIG's full-year pretax profit up on demand in UK, Ireland
March 12, 2015 / 7:21 AM / 3 years ago

SIG's full-year pretax profit up on demand in UK, Ireland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 12 (Reuters) - Building materials supplier SIG Plc reported a 9 percent increase in full-year underlying pretax profit, helped by strong demand in the UK and Ireland.

The company said underlying pretax profit rose to 98.1 million pounds ($146.83 million) for the year ended Dec. 31, from 90 million pounds a year earlier.

SIG, which operates in the UK and mainland Europe, said in January that revenue from continuing operations had risen 2.5 percent to 2.6 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.6681 pounds) (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri and Aashika Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

