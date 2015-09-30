SGS says buys 70 pct stage in Chile's SIGA

ZURICH, Sept 30 (Reuters) - SGS said on Wednesday it had bought a 70 percent stake in Chile-based SIGA Ingenería y Consultoria S.A., boosting the Swiss testing and inspection firm’s presence in Latin America.

SIGA, a project management, technical inspection and engineering consulting company, has 1,100 employees and generated revenue of over 31,000 million Chilean peso ($44.1 million) in 2014, SGS said in a statement.

“This acquisition, combined with the recently acquired companies ETSA in Colombia and ENGER in Brazil, significantly strengthens our position in the Latin American industrial economy,” SGS Chief Executive Frankie Ng said. ($1 = 703.5000 Chilean pesos) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)