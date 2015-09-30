FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SGS says buys 70 pct stage in Chile's SIGA
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 30, 2015 / 5:25 AM / 2 years ago

SGS says buys 70 pct stage in Chile's SIGA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Sept 30 (Reuters) - SGS said on Wednesday it had bought a 70 percent stake in Chile-based SIGA Ingenería y Consultoria S.A., boosting the Swiss testing and inspection firm’s presence in Latin America.

SIGA, a project management, technical inspection and engineering consulting company, has 1,100 employees and generated revenue of over 31,000 million Chilean peso ($44.1 million) in 2014, SGS said in a statement.

“This acquisition, combined with the recently acquired companies ETSA in Colombia and ENGER in Brazil, significantly strengthens our position in the Latin American industrial economy,” SGS Chief Executive Frankie Ng said. ($1 = 703.5000 Chilean pesos) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.