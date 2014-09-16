UPDATE 2-Biodefense drugmaker Siga files for bankruptcy

* Bankruptcy filing stems from dispute with PharmAthene

* Siga lists assets of $209.5 mln; liabilities of $197.9 mln

* Siga shares fall 31 pct; PharmAthene down 21 pct (Adds details, background, updates share movement)

By Tanya Agrawal

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Siga Technologies Inc, a supplier of antiviral smallpox drug to the U.S. strategic stockpile, filed for voluntary bankruptcy protection as it seeks time to appeal a court order favoring PharmAthene Inc in a licensing dispute.

Shares of the company, which is also developing a potential treatment against Ebola, fell as much as 31 percent in early trading on Tuesday.

PharmAthene shares fell 21 percent.

The Delaware Court of Chancery on Aug.8 ruled that PharmAthene is entitled to a lumpsum payment in damages from Siga for its failure to execute a license agreement related to its main antiviral smallpox drug, Tecovirimat, Siga said.

The court did not specify the amount but Siga said in bankruptcy court documents that it expected it to be as much as $232 million.

Siga said it would appeal the ruling but must post a bond for the full amount of the damages plus post-judgment interest under Delaware law.

The biodefense drug developer listed total assets of $209.5 million and liabilities of $197.9 million in its Chapter 11 petition with the Southern District of New York.

PharmAthene, which helped fund the development of Tecovirimat, sued Siga in 2006, accusing the company of reneging on a promise to grant a licensing agreement. PharmAthene was entitled to a 50 percent profit from the drug’s sales.

Siga said in 2011 it won a five-year U.S. government contract for 2 million doses of the drug, in a deal that could be worth as much as $2.8 billion. (bit.ly/1oUX3e2)

The only way to stop PharmAthene from enforcing the Chancery court’s judgment and to continue operating as a going concern was to file for bankruptcy protection, Siga said on Tuesday.

The company said the filing would also preserve its ability to supply the antiviral smallpox drug to the U.S. Strategic National Stockpile under Project BioShield Act of 2004.

Project BioShield was created by Congress to speed up the development of drugs and vaccines against chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats.

Tecovirimat has a fast-track status from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and upon approval will be sold under the brand name Arestvyr.

Siga develops drugs against diseases such as smallpox and dengue. The company has partnerships with U.S. agencies including the Department of Health and Human Services, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of Defense.

Siga shares were down 13 percent at $1.25, recovering from a low pf 99 cents. Up to Monday’s close of $1.44, the shares had more than halved in the past year.

PharmAthene’s shares were trading down 11.8 percent at $1.94 on the American Stock Exchange.

The case is In re: Siga Technologies Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No: 14-12623. (Additional reporting by Natalie Grover; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)