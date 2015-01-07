FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Delaware court orders Siga to pay PharmAthene $113 mln
January 7, 2015 / 5:45 PM / 3 years ago

Delaware court orders Siga to pay PharmAthene $113 mln

Tom Hals

1 Min Read

Jan 7 (Reuters) - A Delaware judge on Wednesday ordered Siga Technologies Inc, a supplier of an antiviral smallpox drug to the U.S. strategic stockpile, to pay PharmAthene Inc $113.1 million in damages in a licensing dispute.

The Delaware Court of Chancery on Aug. 8 ruled that PharmAthene is entitled to damages from Siga for its failure to execute a license agreement related to its main antiviral smallpox drug, Tecovirimat. Wednesday’s ruling determined those damages, which are to include as-yet unspecified prejudgment interest, according to court documents.

Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

