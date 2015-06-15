FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European Commission approves Merck's $17 bln Sigma-Aldrich buy
June 15, 2015 / 5:40 PM / 2 years ago

European Commission approves Merck's $17 bln Sigma-Aldrich buy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 15 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Monday it had approved German drugmaker Merck’s $17 billion acquisition of Sigma-Aldrich Corp following the U.S. company’s pledges to sell assets in Germany.

In May, Merck said the European Commission expressed concerns “of a limited nature” over its biggest ever takeover. Merck submitted concessions on May 22, according to a filing on the EU executive’s website.

“The decision is conditional on the divestment of certain Sigma-Aldrich assets, including manufacturing assets in Germany, the rights to certain brands and a sales force,” the Commission said in a statement.

“The Commission had concerns that the merged entity would have faced insufficient competitive pressure from the remaining players in the markets for certain laboratory chemicals, with a risk of price rises. The commitments offered by the companies address these concerns.” (Reporting by Robin Emmott, editing by David Evans)

