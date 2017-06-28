MEXICO CITY, June 28 Mexico's Sigma Alimentos, a unit of conglomerate Alfa, said on Wednesday that it has acquired Sociedad Suizo Peruana de Embutidos (SUPEMSA), a firm which produces and sells cold meat and dairy products in Peru, for an undisclosed amount.

SUPEMSA had sales of $54.2 million in 2016, Sigma said in a statement to the Mexican stock exchange. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito)