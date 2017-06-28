BRIEF-Alio Gold announces C$50 mln bought deal offering of units
* Alio Gold Inc announces C$50,000,000 bought deal offering of units
MEXICO CITY, June 28 Mexico's Sigma Alimentos, a unit of conglomerate Alfa, said on Wednesday that it has acquired Sociedad Suizo Peruana de Embutidos (SUPEMSA), a firm which produces and sells cold meat and dairy products in Peru, for an undisclosed amount.
SUPEMSA had sales of $54.2 million in 2016, Sigma said in a statement to the Mexican stock exchange. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito)
* Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc - notes were priced at 99.579% of principal amount to yield 3.926% to maturity