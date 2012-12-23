FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Signa buys buildings leased to Karstadt stores for 1.1 bln eur
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 23, 2012 / 9:11 PM / in 5 years

Signa buys buildings leased to Karstadt stores for 1.1 bln eur

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Austrian property developer Signa said on Sunday it has acquired the buildings used by Karstadt’s 17 department stores for more than 1.1 billion euros ($1.45 billion).

All the buildings, including one that houses Germany’s iconic KaDeWe department store in Berlin, were sold by owner Highstreet Holdings and have a long-term lease with Karstadt.

Highstreet’s owners includes Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank Real estate fund group RREEF, Signa said in its statement.

Signa Holding is the investment vehicle of property investor Rene Benko, who was interested in buying Metro’s Kaufhof department stores.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.