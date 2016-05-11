FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Signal Entertainment Group to issue 24th convertible bonds worth 1 bln won
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
May 11, 2016 / 7:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Signal Entertainment Group to issue 24th convertible bonds worth 1 bln won

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Signal Entertainment Group Corp. :

* Says it to issue the 24th unregistered/unsecured private convertible bonds, raising 1 billion won in proceeds for investment funds

* Maturity date of May 11, 2019, yield to maturity of 0.0 pct and annual coupon of 0.0 pct, lump-sum redemption of principal on maturity date for the bonds

* A 100 pct conversion rate of bonds to common shares at 2,170 won per share, and a conversion period from May 11m 2017 to May 10, 2019

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/1OjFIW

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

