FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Signet Jewelers profit beats but sales miss view
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Breakingviews
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 24, 2012 / 11:51 AM / in 5 years

Signet Jewelers profit beats but sales miss view

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - Signet Jewelers Ltd, parent of Kay Jewelers, Jared and H. Samuel, reported better than expected first-quarter profit despite a slowing pace of growth in its U.S. sales.

Companywide, sales edged up 1.4 percent to $900 million, but fell short of the $912.2 million Wall Street was expecting, according to I/B/E/S.

U.S. same-store sales rose 1.2 percent in the quarter, and were up by the same percentage in Britain, where Signet gets about 20 percent of sales and where business has been more uneven.

Net income rose to $82.5 million, or 96 cents per share, from $75.4 million, or 87 cents per share, a year earlier. That was 5 cents better than Wall Street had expected.

Signet said it expects earnings per share of between 78 and 84 cents during the current quarter -- below the 90 cents analysts project.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.