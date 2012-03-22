FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Signet Jewelers holiday quarter profit rises
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 22, 2012 / 12:00 PM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-Signet Jewelers holiday quarter profit rises

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - Signet Jewelers Ltd posted a higher holiday-quarter profit, helped by higher prices and more exclusive merchandise.

Signet reported net income of $156.6 million, or $1.79 per share, for the fourth quarter ended Jan. 28, beating Wall Street forecasts by 2 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. That compares with $105.4 million, or $1.21 per share, a year earlier.

At Kay Jewelers, a U.S. chain that accounts for nearly half of Signet’s overall business, sales at stores open at least a year were up 9.1 percent during the period that includes the Christmas season. Overall, Signet’s U.S. same-store sales rose 8.3 percent.

The company said February U.S. same-store sales rose 7.6 percent, helped by Valentine’s Day.

In Britain, where Signet gets 19 percent of its sales, same-store sales 1.7 percent in the holiday quarter.

Companywide, sales rose 6.6 percent to $1.35 billion.

Signet, whose chains also include Jared in the United States and H.Samuel in Britain, raised its quarterly dividend 20 percent to 12 cents.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.