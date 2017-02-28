NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Signet's gender defense rings hollow. The jeweler’s acknowledgement of a 2008 class-action suit alleging pay discrimination helped push its stock down 13 percent. A muddy rejection of sexual-harassment allegations didn’t help. The main problem, though, is that Signet’s long-winded statement raises more questions than it provides reassurances.

A unit of the company behind chain stores Kay Jewelers, Zales and H. Samuel is involved in an arbitration case involving 69,000 members. Signet’s statement was made in response to claims that some people involved in the case were groped and demeaned, among other actions, according to a Washington Post report on Monday.

Signet has denied the charges of sexual harassment and that it promoted an environment of hostility toward women. It added that it has investigated the pay issue and concluded that the claims are “not substantiated by the facts.” Still, its waffling response didn’t assure investors who are probably concerned that Signet may be on the hook for unknown sums of back wages.

If anything, Signet’s attempt to defend its work culture has drawn more attention to the scale of the lawsuit which it describes as involving “years of litigation” and “millions of pages of documentation.” An assertion that 68 percent of the company’s store management is composed of women is also an odd defense, suggesting Signet thinks a female employment ratio is somehow evidence of a healthy working environment. It is not.

For an almost decade-old lawsuit, Signet might have had a more succinct response prepared. In the absence, a short statement denying the charges may have been a better answer.

- Shares of Signet, whose brands include Kay Jewelers, Zales and H. Samuel, fell 13 percent on Tuesday.