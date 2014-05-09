FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Zale shareholder TIG opposes merger with Signet
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
May 9, 2014 / 7:47 PM / 3 years ago

Zale shareholder TIG opposes merger with Signet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Zale Corp shareholder TIG Advisors LLC opposed the jeweler’s proposed merger with Signet Jewelers Ltd, calling the $21 million offer inadequate and unfair to Zale stockholders.

Zale shares rose as much as 4.2 percent to $22.08 on the New York Stock Exchange in late trading on Friday. The stock has mostly traded above $21 since Signet’s offer.

Signet, the parent of Kay Jewelers, said in February it would buy the smaller rival for about $690 million - a premium of 41 percent at that time.

“The $1.4 billion increase in Signet’s market capitalization on the date of the acquisition announcement compares to a $286 million premium paid for Zale shares,” TIG said in a presentation filed with the Securities and Exchange Comission.

TIG, which owns about 9.5 percent in Zale, called upon Zale shareholders to vote against the merger at an upcoming meeting on May 29. (Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.