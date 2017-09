May 29 (Reuters) - Signet Jewelers Ltd

* Signet enters into revolving credit agreement

* Amended and restated credit agreement provides for a $400.0 million 5-year senior unsecured revolving credit facility and a $400.0 million 5-year senior unsecured term loan, and has a maturity date of may 27, 2019. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: