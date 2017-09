July 1 (Reuters) - Signet Jewelers Ltd :

* Ronald Ristau resigned from his position as chief financial officer, effective july 31, 2014

* Michele Santana, currently signet’s senior vice president and controller, has been promoted to chief financial officer designate, effective immediately

* Santana will succeed Ristau as chief financial officer of Signet following his departure