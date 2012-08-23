FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Kay Jewelers' sales gains lift Signet quarterly results
August 23, 2012 / 12:00 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Kay Jewelers' sales gains lift Signet quarterly results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Signet Jewelers Ltd reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday, lifted by big sales gains at its mid-priced Kay Jewelers chain.

Signet, which also operates the higher-end Jared chain in the United States and the Ernest Jones stores in Britain, said it expected companywide sales at stores open at least a year to be up by a low- to mid-single-digit percentage rate this quarter.

The company forecast earnings of between 34 cents and 38 cents per share for the current quarter, compared with the 36 cents Wall Street was expecting, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Same-store sales at Kay, Signet’s biggest chain, rose 12.5 percent during the second quarter ended on July 28. In Britain, where the company gets about 20 percent of its sales, same-store sales rose 2.1 percent. Companywide, they were up 7.1 percent.

Net income rose to $70.7 million, or 85 cents per share, from $66.3 million, or 76 cents per share, a year earlier, beating Wall Street forecasts by 2 cents a share.


