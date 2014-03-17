FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Shares held by Inner Mongolia Sihai Tech's shareholder frozen by Shijiazhuang court
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 17, 2014 / 5:15 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Shares held by Inner Mongolia Sihai Tech's shareholder frozen by Shijiazhuang court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Inner Mongolia Sihai Technology Co Ltd

* Says its controlling shareholder’s 40 million shares, or 12.43 percent of company’s issued share capital, have been frozen by municipal intermediate people’s court in Shijiazhuang city in Hebei province from March 10, 2014- March 9, 2016

* Says reason is unclear as company and controlling shareholder have not received court documents

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/fap67v

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.