BRIEF-Societe Pour L'Informatique Industrielle H1 net income falls to 4.8 mln euros

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Societe Pour L‘informatique Industrielle SII SA :

* H1 revenue 151.03 million euros versus 140.2 million euros last year

* H1 net income 4.8 million euros versus 5.9 million euros year ago

* H1 operating income 7.77 million euros versus 9.61 million euros last year

* Confirms objective of FY revenue growth

* Sees FY net income between 10.5 million euros and 13.5 million euros

* Acquires 79 pct of I+D group in Colombia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)