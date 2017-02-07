DUBAI Feb 7 Qatar's Salam International Investment reported a 7 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday, according to Reuters calculations.

 Net profit of 44million riyals ($11.7 million) in the three months ending Dec. 31 versus 47.3 million riyals a year earlier.

 Reuters calculated based on financial statements in lieu of a quarterly breakdown.

 Salam International Investment's 12-month net profit was 114.2 million riyals, up from 113.1 million riyals a year ago, a bourse statement said.

 Salam said its board proposed a cash dividend of 0.8 riyal per share for 2016, down from 1 riyal a year earlier. ($1 = 3.7487 riyals) (Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)