#Switzerland Market Report
April 12, 2016 / 10:00 AM / a year ago

Burkard-Schenker vote to be limited at Sika AGM - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, April 12 (Reuters) - A limitation on voting rights for Sika’s controlling shareholder, the Bukard-Schenker family, would be applied as well to agenda items at the Swiss company’s annual general meeting on Tuesday, a source close to the matter said.

Switzerland’s wealthy Burkard-Schenker family owns just over 16 percent of Sika’s shares, but holds a majority of the company’s voting rights because of a dual-stock system.

Sika’s board last year decided to limit the family’s rights to 5 percent in order to prevent the sale of the Swiss chemicals firm to France’s Saint-Gobain.

The family is contesting the limitation in order to go through with the sale. (Reporting by Oliver Hirt, Writing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Michael Shields)

