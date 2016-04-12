FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sika board limits Burkard family vote at AGM
April 12, 2016 / 12:51 PM / a year ago

Sika board limits Burkard family vote at AGM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAAR, Switzerland, April 12 (Reuters) - The board of Sika has moved to limit the voting rights of the Swiss chemicals firm’s controlling shareholder at the company’s annual shareholder meeting on Tuesday.

Reuters had reported the move earlier, citing a source familiar with the matter.

As was the case last year, Sika’s board decided to limit the Burkard family’s rights to 5 percent in order to prevent a sale to France’s Saint-Gobain.

Switzerland’s wealthy Burkard family owns just over 16 percent of Sika’s shares, but holds a majority of the company’s voting rights because of a dual-stock system.

Saint-Gobain has already struck a deal to buy the family stake for 2.75 billion Swiss francs ($2.88 billion), but management and many of Sika’s minority shareholders oppose the deal.

$1 = 0.9538 Swiss francs Reporting by Oliver Hirt; Writing by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
