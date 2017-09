Jan 26 (Reuters) - Sika AG :

* Says family loses voting rights privilege - 35 pct of shareholders support board of directors’ course

* Board of Directors of Sika AG says voting rights held by Burkard family/SWH should be restricted to statutory 5 pct limit

* Says right to convene extraordinary general meeting removed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)