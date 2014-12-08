FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sika says does not support change of control to Saint-Gobain
#Switzerland Market Report
December 8, 2014 / 6:05 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Sika says does not support change of control to Saint-Gobain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 8(Reuters) - Sika AG :

* Says were informed on Dec. 5, that French Group Saint-Gobain intends to indirectly acquire all shares held by Burkard family, Sika’s current majority shareholder

* Says if transaction were to be closed, Saint-Gobain would control 52.4 pct of all voting rights and 16.1 pct of Sika’s share capital

* Says Saint-Gobain will not make offer to public shareholders of Sika

* Says Board and Group Management of Sika have neither been involved nor consulted in connection with proposed transaction

* Says Board and Group Management do not support the change of control of Sika to Saint-Gobain

* Says Board neither sees industrial logic in transaction, nor significant synergies for Sika

* Says non-conflicted Board members and Group Management each independently have decided to resign following closing of transaction

