BRIEF-Sika says does not support change of control to Saint-Gobain

Dec 8(Reuters) - Sika AG :
* Says were informed on Dec. 5, that French Group Saint-Gobain intends to indirectly acquire all shares held by Burkard family, Sika’s current majority shareholder
* Says if transaction were to be closed, Saint-Gobain would control 52.4 pct of all voting rights and 16.1 pct of Sika’s share capital
* Says Saint-Gobain will not make offer to public shareholders of Sika
* Says Board and Group Management of Sika have neither been involved nor consulted in connection with proposed transaction
* Says Board and Group Management do not support the change of control of Sika to Saint-Gobain
* Says Board neither sees industrial logic in transaction, nor significant synergies for Sika
* Says non-conflicted Board members and Group Management each independently have decided to resign following closing of transaction
