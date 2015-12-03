FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sika chairman urges Saint-Gobain shareholders to fight takeover plan
#Switzerland Market Report
December 3, 2015 / 4:40 PM / 2 years ago

Sika chairman urges Saint-Gobain shareholders to fight takeover plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Saint-Gobain’s attempted takeover of Sika, launched a year ago, would destroy value at Sika and thus hurt Saint-Gobain, the Swiss company’s chairman told its French rival’s shareholders in an open letter published Thursday.

“Twelve months after the announcement of the intended transaction there is still no end of the conflict in sight,” Paul Haelg wrote, adding that the transaction would destroy the Swiss chemical company’s growth model. “All stakeholders in Sika (except for the selling party) fully support our position.”

Saint-Gobain last year agreed to buy a 16.1 percent stake from the Burkard-Schenker family that carries 52.4 percent of Sika’s voting rights -- enough for control and, at 2.75 billion Swiss francs ($2.74 billion), a far cheaper option than buying the whole company.

Management and most of the Sika board are locked in a court battle with the wealthy family, which controls the company through a more powerful class of shares than retail investors own.

$1 = 1.0023 Swiss francs Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Michael Shields

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
