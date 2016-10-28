FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Sika expects Friday ruling in St. Gobain takeover case
October 28, 2016 / 10:40 AM / 10 months ago

RPT-Sika expects Friday ruling in St. Gobain takeover case

ZURICH, Oct 28 (Reuters) - A Zug court is set to rule on Friday whether the founding family of Swiss chemicals maker Sika can sell control to French rival Saint-Gobain, the Swiss company said.

"The cantonal court of Zug has informed Sika that it will communicate the judgment to the parties in the case regarding the challenge of certain resolutions adopted by the Annual General Meeting of Sika in 2015 this evening," Sika said in a statement.

The judgment, to be published at 8 p.m. local time (1800 GMT), will be followed by a media conference with Sika's chief executive and chairman. Investors see the ruling as a test of minority shareholders' rights in Switzerland. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Michael Shields)

