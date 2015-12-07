St Gobain gets all clear from antitrust authorities for Sika deal

PARIS, Dec 7 (Reuters) - French construction materials Saint-Gobain said on Monday it had received approval from all antitrust authorities for its attempted acquisition of Sika a year after it launched the 2.75 billion Swiss franc ($2.76 billion) takeover.

Saint-Gobain still faces the opposition of the Swiss company’s management and most of its board, which are locked in a battle with the Burkard-Schenker family that is selling its 16.1 percent stake and majority voting rights to Saint-Gobain.

“Saint-Gobain is respectfully and confidently waiting for the Swiss courts to allow Schenker-Winkler Holding (SWH) to regain its property rights and close the deal,” the French group said in a statement.

Saint-Gobain has extended its agreement with the family and its hedging contracts, it said in the statement on Monday.