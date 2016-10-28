FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Sika says wins right to limit stakeholder's voting power in takeover battle
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
October 28, 2016 / 6:25 PM / 10 months ago

Sika says wins right to limit stakeholder's voting power in takeover battle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Sika's management won the latest round in its bitter takeover battle with Saint-Gobain on Friday with a Swiss court ruling that the founding family's full voting rights could be restricted.

France's Saint-Gobain has offered 2.75 billion Swiss francs to buy the 16 percent stake held by the Burkard family, which would give it control of Sika because it comes with nearly 53 percent of the voting rights.

Sika, which makes chemicals for the construction and automotive industries, has opposed the sale, saying it would wreck the company.

The Swiss company's board responded to the offer by reducing the family's voting power to 5 percent, blocking the takeover, a move contested by the Burkards.

But a court in Zug on Friday, said the restriction was admissible, Sika said. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.