a year ago
#Switzerland Market Report
August 5, 2016 / 1:59 PM / a year ago

Swiss court set to rule on Sika case in Q4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Aug 5 (Reuters) - A court in the Swiss canton of Zug said it expects to rule late this year on efforts by Sika's controlling shareholder to lift a limit on its voting rights over the Swiss chemicals company and pave the way for a takeover.

The wealthy Burkard-Schenker family's holding company has had its voting rights clipped at 5 percent at shareholder meetings, hampering the clan's efforts to push through a planned deal with French rival Saint-Gobain.

The Zug court said on its website that both parties had agreed to forego a hearing scheduled for Sept. 14. "The ruling will probably be made in the fourth quarter of 2016," it added.

The family owns just over 16 percent of Sika's shares, but holds a majority of voting rights due to a dual-stock system.

Saint-Gobain has already struck a deal to buy the family stake for 2.75 billion Swiss francs ($2.80 billion), but management and many of Sika's minority shareholders oppose the deal.

$1 = 0.9823 Swiss francs Reporting by Rupert Pretterklieber, Angelika Gruber and Michael Shields

