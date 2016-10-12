FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Shareholder group reduces Sika voting stake below 5 pct
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
October 12, 2016 / 5:55 AM / 10 months ago

Shareholder group reduces Sika voting stake below 5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 12 (Reuters) - A shareholder group comprising Cascade Investment, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust, Columbia Threadneedle Investments and Fidelity International has cut its voting stake in Sika to just below 5 percent, it said on Wednesday.

The group had held a 5.2 percent voting stake in the Swiss construction chemicals group as of March 2015.

"Fidelity has informed the other members of the group that it has reduced its stake in Sika. As a consequence, the shareholders group's participation in Sika is now 224,238 bearer shares reflecting 8.83 percent of Sika's share capital and 4.9997 percent of voting rights," it said.

Its members said they still supported management's opposition to a takeover by France's Saint-Gobain, which wants to buy a controlling stake held by Sika's founding Burkard-Schenker family. (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.