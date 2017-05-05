ZURICH May 5 Construction chemicals maker Sika will join the blue chip Swiss Market Index from May 15, the Six Swiss Exchange said on Friday, replacing Syngenta .

Sika was previously a member of the Swiss mid-cap index, and will replace seeds and pesticides company Syngenta, whose $43 billion takeover by ChemChina was sealed on Friday.

