EU Commission approves Saint-Gobain's purchase of Sika

July 23 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Thursday it had approved the acquisition of Swiss chemicals company Sika by French building materials maker Saint-Gobain .

The Commission, which rules on antitrust issues in the European Union, said that the proposed acquisition would not raise competition concerns given the companies’ moderate market sizes and a large number of competitors in the manufacturing industry.

In December, the SWH holding of the Burkard-Schenker family, which controls Sika with a 16.1 percent stake and 52.4 percent of voting rights, agreed to sell control of the chemicals company to Saint-Gobain for 2.75 billion Swiss francs ($2.88 billion).

But Sika management and several shareholders have been opposing the transaction, triggering a legal and administrative battle. ($1 = 0.9537 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Alexander Saeedy; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)