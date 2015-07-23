FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU Commission approves Saint-Gobain's purchase of Sika
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
July 23, 2015 / 10:36 AM / 2 years ago

EU Commission approves Saint-Gobain's purchase of Sika

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 23 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Thursday it had approved the acquisition of Swiss chemicals company Sika by French building materials maker Saint-Gobain .

The Commission, which rules on antitrust issues in the European Union, said that the proposed acquisition would not raise competition concerns given the companies’ moderate market sizes and a large number of competitors in the manufacturing industry.

In December, the SWH holding of the Burkard-Schenker family, which controls Sika with a 16.1 percent stake and 52.4 percent of voting rights, agreed to sell control of the chemicals company to Saint-Gobain for 2.75 billion Swiss francs ($2.88 billion).

But Sika management and several shareholders have been opposing the transaction, triggering a legal and administrative battle. ($1 = 0.9537 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Alexander Saeedy; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.