Sika board says will limit majority holder's voting rights at AGM
#Switzerland Market Report
April 14, 2015 / 2:50 PM / 2 years ago

Sika board says will limit majority holder's voting rights at AGM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAAR, April 14 (Reuters) - The chairman of Sika said it would limit the voting stake of its controlling shareholder to five percent for part of an investor meeting on Tuesday, part of an attempt to foil a sale of the Swiss chemicals firm to France’s Saint-Gobain.

Switzerland’s wealthy Burkard-Schenker family owns just over 16 percent of Sika’s shares, but holds a majority of the company’s voting rights because of a dual-stock system.

At a shareholder meeting on Tuesday, Sika’s board said it will make good on a threat to reduce those voting rights because they were granted in part to protect the company against takeovers.

This means the family’s influence over the decisions at the investor meeting will be limited. A lengthy court and regulatory battle looms. (Reporting By Oliver Hirt and Katharina Bart)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
