Swiss court rejects appeal by Sika shareholder on voting rights

ZURICH, June 11 (Reuters) - A Swiss court said on Thursday it had rejected an appeal by Sika’s controlling shareholder, which is seeking to have a limit on its voting rights over the Swiss chemicals firm lifted.

The wealthy Burkard-Schenker family’s holding firm had its voting rights clipped at 5 percent during an April 15 shareholder meeting. The move had hampered the family’s efforts to push through a planned deal with French rival Saint-Gobain .

“The court decided that Schenker-Winkler Holding did not show sufficient probable cause that a restriction on its voting rights would cause a disadvantage that would not be easily reparable,” the court said on its website. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Katharina Bart)