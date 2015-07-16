FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shareholder advisers recommend investors back Sika board - documents
July 16, 2015 / 7:40 AM / 2 years ago

Shareholder advisers recommend investors back Sika board - documents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, July 16 (Reuters) - Four shareholder groups including influential U.S.-based Glass Lewis are recommending investors back Sika at a meeting next week aimed at blocking a planned takeover by Saint Gobain, according to documents seen by Reuters on Thursday.

Glass Lewis, Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS), Z Rating and Ethos are recommending that investors reject a proposal to remove existing board members and install Max Roesle, a candidate who is associated with the Burkard-Schenker family.

The Burkard-Schenker family owns a majority in Sika, but has run afoul of management after attempting to sell the stake to French firm Saint Gobain, leading to a prolonged legal battle over Sika’s future. (Reporting by Oliver Hirt; Writing by Katharina Bart; Editing by Pravin Char)

