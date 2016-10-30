Sika family wants compromise talks in disputed Saint-Gobain takeover -Sonntagszeitung

* Sika's founding family wants 3-way talks on compromise

ZURICH, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Sika's founding family, locked in a bitter takeover battle with the company's management over plans to sell its controlling stake in the Swiss chemicals maker to France's Saint-Gobain, wants the three sides to hold talks on a compromise.

In the latest twist of a takeover dispute going back almost two years, a Swiss court ruled on Friday in favour of Sika's management that the Burkard family's controlling voting rights could be restricted.

The Burkard family's holding company immediately said it would appeal against the ruling.

But asked in an interview with Swiss newspaper Sonntagszeitung whether the time had come for a compromise, family member Urs Burkard said: "We would be pleased if all parties sat together at the table, so Sika, Saint-Gobain and the family holding SWH (Schenker-Winkler Holding)."

Sika Chairman Paul Haelg, in an interview with Schweiz am Sonntag, said that the company had an offer which would be a better alternative for the Burkard family.

"I would first like to talk with the family about the concrete parameters," Haelg told the paper. "But it will be a financially attractive and quick solution, which retains Sika's independence."

Sika could finance such a deal by its own means, Haelg said.

The battle for control of Sika began in 2014 when Saint-Gobain offered 2.75 billion Swiss francs ($2.8 billion) to buy SWH, the Burkards' private vehicle which owns 16 percent of Sika but has nearly 53 percent of the voting rights. The Burkards were in favour of the takeover.

The deal would enable the French company to take control of Sika for far less than its 9.14 billion franc market capitalization.

Sika's board responded to the Saint-Gobain offer by reducing the family's voting power to 5 percent, blocking the takeover, a move contested by the Burkards but upheld on Friday by the Swiss court.

After Friday's ruling by a court in Zug, Saint-Gobain said its board affirmed "it wishes to pursue this industrial project", adding that its agreement with the Burkard family is valid until June 2017 and Saint-Gobain can be extend it until December 2018.