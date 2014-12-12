FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Switzerland Market Report
December 12, 2014 / 4:15 PM / 3 years ago

Sika says management is no closer to agreement with Saint-Gobain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Swiss construction chemicals group Sika said its management is no closer to an agreement with French building materials supplier Saint-Gobain , denying market speculation that helped the company’s share price recover on Friday.

“The rumour that there has been an agreement between Sika management and Saint-Gobain is unfounded. There has been no development since Monday,” Sika spokesman Dominik Slappnig said in an emailed statement, adding there had been no talks on the matter.

Sika said on Monday its management rejected a move by Saint-Gobain to take a controlling stake in the Swiss firm for 2.75 billion Swiss francs ($2.86 billion), news that sent the shares to a more than 13-month low this week.

Speculation the two companies had come to an agreement helped Sika’s share price reverse some of this week’s losses on Friday. The stock was still up 5.5 percent at 1610 GMT. ($1 = 0.9628 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Oliver Hirt and Silke Koltrowitz)

