Major Sika shareholder blasts attempt to limit its voting rights
January 26, 2015

Major Sika shareholder blasts attempt to limit its voting rights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The family which controls Sika on Monday slammed an attempt by the company’s management to curb its voting rights, as part of a bid to derail a sale of the Swiss chemicals company to French building materials company Saint-Gobain.

The move represents an escalation of a messy, public saga pitting Sika’s controlling shareholder, the Burkard-Schenker family, against management and several board members not affiliated with the family.

“The request of Sika’s board to limit the voting rights of the family through Schenkeer-Winkler Holding to 5 percent is illegal,” the family holding said in a statement, echoing a similar condemnation by Saint Gobain. (Reporting By Katharina Bart)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
