ISS backs Sika board on key issues in Saint-Gobain takeover

ZURICH, March 31 (Reuters) - U.S. shareholder proxy advisor ISS on Tuesday recommended investors back the Sika board at the Swiss chemical firm’s shareholder meeting over the proposed takeover by France’s Saint-Gobain.

The Burkard-Schenker family has agreed to sell a 16.1 percent stake, carrying 52.4 percent of Sika’s voting rights, to Saint-Gobain, enough for control provided the voting rights are transferable.

Sika’s board and management have opposed the Saint-Gobain takeover in its current form, and the family’s holding company has proposed boardroom changes for the annual general meeting on April 14.

ISS recommended shareholders reject the family’s proposals for new board members and backed a board proposal to remove the “opt-out” rule in its bylaws that allows Saint-Gobain to dodge the normal requirement to make a full takeover offer. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Maria Sheahan)