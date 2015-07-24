Sika board caps controlling shareholder's voting rights at meeting

ZURICH, July 24 (Reuters) - The board of Swiss chemicals firm Sika said on Friday it would cap the voting rights of its controlling shareholder at 5 percent at an extraordinary general meeting, amid a disputed takeover by Saint-Gobain.

The shareholder meeting, called by the Burkard-Schenker family which holds a majority of Sika’s voting rights, will take place in Baar, Switzerland, later on Friday.

The capping of voting rights will apply to votes on the removal from office of several board members and the election of a new chairman.

“The restriction applies in the interest of the company to maintain the status quo until the pending legal issues have been resolved in ordinary proceedings,” Sika said in a statement.

A spokesman for the Burkard-Schenker family was not immediately available for comment.

In December, French rival Saint-Gobain agreed to buy from the Burkard-Schenker family a 16.1 percent stake that carries 52.4 percent of Sika’s voting rights -- enough for control and, at 2.75 billion Swiss francs ($2.86 billion), a far cheaper option than buying the whole company.

Sika’s management, board and many shareholders have opposed the stake sale, arguing Saint-Gobain is abusing the company’s bylaws and that the extra voting rights are not transferable.

The two sides are locked in legal battles aimed at resolving their disagreements. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Oliver Hirt; Editing by Mark Potter)