FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saint Gobain condemns Sika board move on voting rights
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
U.N. has exhausted options on North Korea: Haley
U.N. has exhausted options on North Korea: Haley
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
January 26, 2015 / 9:21 AM / 3 years ago

Saint Gobain condemns Sika board move on voting rights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 26 (Reuters) - French building materials company Saint Gobain condemned the decision made by the board of Sika to limit the voting rights of the Swiss family that controls the chemicals company.

“Saint-Gobain is advised by its legal counsel that these actions are clearly against all corporate law and governance principles in Switzerland,” the company said in a statement.

The Burkard-Schenker family agreed last month to a 2.75 billion Swiss franc ($3.1 billion) takeover offer for Sika from Saint-Gobain.

However, Sika’s management and several board members not affiliated to the family oppose the deal and have said they will resign if it goes through. (Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by Leila Abboud)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.