Saint Gobain condemns Sika board move on voting rights

PARIS, Jan 26 (Reuters) - French building materials company Saint Gobain condemned the decision made by the board of Sika to limit the voting rights of the Swiss family that controls the chemicals company.

“Saint-Gobain is advised by its legal counsel that these actions are clearly against all corporate law and governance principles in Switzerland,” the company said in a statement.

The Burkard-Schenker family agreed last month to a 2.75 billion Swiss franc ($3.1 billion) takeover offer for Sika from Saint-Gobain.

However, Sika’s management and several board members not affiliated to the family oppose the deal and have said they will resign if it goes through. (Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by Leila Abboud)