UPDATE 2-Sika wins court ruling in St-Gobain bid battle, shares rise

By Andrew Callus and Gilles Guillaume

PARIS, March 23 (Reuters) - Shares in Sika rose on Monday after the Swiss chemicals firm won a court ruling in its battle to fend off a back-door takeover by Saint-Gobain .

The French building materials group said the decision by the Court of Zug did not change the fundamentals of the case.

However, by rejecting an attempt to assert the voting rights by which it hopes to achieve control, the ruling could at least slow down the progress of the deal.

Sika shares closed up 4.6 percent after a brisk day’s trading amid hope management will escape Saint-Gobain’s grasp. Saint-Gobain’s shares fell 2.4 percent.

Saint-Gobain has agreed to buy from the Burkard-Schenker family a 16.1 percent stake that carries 52.4 percent of the Swiss company’s voting rights, enough for control provided the voting rights are transferable.

At 2.75 billion Swiss francs ($2.8 billion) the stake purchase is a far cheaper option than buying the whole company, which would cost over 7.5 billion Swiss francs based on Friday’s closing share price.

Despite its majority vote, the Burkard-Schenker family has only three board representatives out of nine.

That shortfall has allowed the others to fight the deal in the name of fair treatment for angry minority shareholders, who fear they will lose out should Saint-Gobain use Sika to pursue its own interests at the expense of theirs.

Sika’s management has stripped the family of most of its voting rights in an attempt to block Saint-Gobain from acquiring control, and the family’s holding company, Schenker-Winkler Holding AG (SWH), went to court to have those voting rights re-instated.

“The request is rejected,” a court document said.

A Saint-Gobain spokeswoman said the ruling was “not about the fundamentals of the case” and that its plan was still to complete the deal in the second half of 2015.

SWH said it still had a number of options, even though it would not be able to vote its 52.4 percent rights at the important annual shareholders’ meeting on April 14.

It said it could still seek an annulment of any AGM decisions and/or pursue a lawsuit against the Sika management.

At the AGM there are resolutions from both of the warring sides, analysts note.

SWH is proposing the election of directors sympathetic to their cause, so that the Saint-Gobain deal can be pushed through.

The Sika board, meanwhile, is proposing a removal of the “opt-out” rule in the company’s bylaws that allows Saint-Gobain to dodge the normal requirement to make a full takeover offer.

Sika has said it has the support of more than 50 percent of its shareholders for its actions, including high-profile and public backing from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Separately, a group of Swiss MPs has written a letter, seen by Reuters, copied to Saint-Gobain boss Pierre Andre de Chalendar, the family, and the Sika board asking them to find a solution that is acceptable for all parties. (Reporting by Andrew Callus and Gilles Guillaume in Paris and Oliver Hirt and Katahrina Bart in Zurich; Editing by Blaise Robinson and Susan Thomas)