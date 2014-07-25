FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2014 / 4:41 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Sika says H1 sales up 18.1% to CHF 2.657 billion

July 25 (Reuters) - Sika AG : * Says H1 sales up 18.1% (10.6% in Swiss francs) to CHF 2,656.9 million * Says sales gains in all Regions in H1 * Says H1 operating profit came to CHF 266.4 million, representing an increase

of 21.0% (first half of 2013: CHF 220.2 million) * Says H1 net profit after taxes grew by 25.7% to CHF 177.6 million (first half

of 2013: CHF 141.3 million) * Says sales growth projections for full-year 2014 have been raised from 6 - 8%

to 9 - 11% * Says is expecting stable margins for the year as a whole * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

