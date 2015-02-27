FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lockheed, Sikorsky venture awarded $2.0 bln helicopter support deal
#Market News
February 27, 2015 / 10:35 PM / 3 years ago

Lockheed, Sikorsky venture awarded $2.0 bln helicopter support deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Navy has awarded a joint venture of Lockheed Martin Corp and Sikorsky Helicopter a contract worth $2 billion to service the Navy’s H-60 helicopters through Jan. 31, 2020, the Pentagon announced on Friday.

The fixed-price contract covers “performance-based logistics” on 1,710 assemblies and components, and covers the repair, modification, overhaul and replacement of hardware for the Navy’s fleet of H-60 helicopters.

The contact was awarded to Marine Helicopter Support Co, a joint venture of Lockheed and Sikorsky, is a unit of United Technologies Corp. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; editing by Gunna Dickson)

