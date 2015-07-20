FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lockheed eyes future recovery in Sikorsky commercial business
July 20, 2015 / 3:22 PM / 2 years ago

Lockheed eyes future recovery in Sikorsky commercial business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 20 (Reuters) - Lockheed Chief Executive Marillyn Hewson said the acquisition of Sikorsky Aircraft from United Technologies Corp offered significant opportunities for future growth, and Sikorsky’s commercial business was expected to recover and add value in coming years despite current pressures caused by low oil prices.

“We believe these current pressures enabled us to make this acquisition at a low point in the economic cycle,” Hewson told analysts on a second quarter earnings call. “All of these elements indicate significant opportunities for growth in the future, and value creation potential.” (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

